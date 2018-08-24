This war veteran had to wait till his 100th birth anniversary for his life’s biggest surprise

Isaac "Ike" Fabela turned 100 this year and the World War II (1939-45) veteran was in for a shock on his hundredth birth anniversary when he received a letter from none other than the White House with the signs of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Fabela, who is a resident of Michigan and served in the Second World War towards its conclusion, was given the envelope that came to his name by his daughter and he opens it to get stunned. He wished to receive 100 birthday cards on his 100th birthday and he received them from a number of big people, including actor Chris Pratt.

"We wish you... your loved ones a beautiful joyous day," Fabela read out from the letter sent to him as his voice turned a bit emotional.

Quite a moment of proud for the centurion and his family. Well-deserved, Mr Fabela!

Credit: fabelalolie; Published on Rumble