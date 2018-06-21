This Karnataka lady cop, who has rescued, nursed an injured monkey, is a true ‘saviour and mother’

Bengaluru, June 21: In the last couple of days, cops in Karnataka have shown the softer side of policing. Earlier this month, a policeman in Bengaluru rescued an abandoned infant and named him Kumaraswamy, after the new chief minister of the southern state, HD Kumaraswamy. When the baby was brought to the police station he was breastfed by a lady constable, who a few months ago gave birth to a child.

Now, the story of an assistant sub-inspector in Kalaburagi, which is around 600 kms away from Bengaluru, is winning everyone's hearts. Police official Yashodha after rescuing a feral monkey, who was left badly injured due to an electric shock, brought the mammal to her home. These days, apart from her regular job of being a police official, Yashodha is busy taking care of the monkey like her own child.

Talking to news agency ANI, Yashodha said, "I was on my way to Yellamma temple when I saw a huge crowd gathered on the road. When I peeked in, I saw a monkey who had fallen down after receiving a current shock. His eye was bleeding."

"The moment I saw the monkey was injured, I took it to the hospital and then brought it home. Since then I have been taking care of it and it gives me immense peace," she added.

The bond built between the animal and the police official is a testimony to the fact that love, humanity and kindness are not mere bookish words. Her commitment to take care of the mammal has caught the attention of social media users and they simply could not stop "saluting" Yashodha for her kind gesture.

"He has become like a kid in the house now," said Yashodha about her new pet. The official also asked everyone to help animals. "I request everyone to help animals, they are mute and can't ask for help," she appealed.

