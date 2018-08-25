  • search

Raksha Bandhan 2018: When is Rakhi celebrated? Significance and importance

Posted By:
    Raksha Bandhan 2018: Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when siblings, especially brothers and sisters, celebrate the bond of compassion and trust. Traditionally, it includes the ritual of a sister tying a sacred thread or a knot around her brother's wrist, symbolically expressing her love for him and seeking his protection in return.

    Raksha Bandhan

    This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan 2018 will be celebrated on August 26, which falls on a Sunday.

    Mythology

    According to Hindu mythology, Lord Sri Krishna had once told Yudhishtir to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his army and had said that it would help him protect the Pandavas and also their army. Sri Krishna has also said that power of the ‘Raksha Sutra' is unique and unbeatable.

    Significance

    The significance of the festival lies in its expression of love. As the years have passed by, the festival has evolved in its sense and expression. From tribals and environmental groups tying rakhis around trees to protect them, to people tying it on their pets, and people of different faiths tying it on each other to send out a message of tolerance to the community, the festival of Raksha Bandhan has progressed into a celebration of togetherness and companionship.

    Date, Day Muhurat time

    Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time = 05:59 to 17:25 | Duration = 11 Hours 26 Mins
    Aparahan Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat = 13:39 to 16:12 | Duration = 2 Hours 33 Mins
    According to Drikpanchang, Raksha Bandhan Bhadra gets over before Sunrise- Purnima Tithi Begins at 15:16 on 25 August 2018, Purnima Tithi Ends at 17:25 on 26 August 2018.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 22:47 [IST]
