Rain makes this woman dance and she has a valid reason to celebrate

A little bit of rain and it's heaven on earth for the drought-hit souls. This video here is about Jenny Fraser, a resident of Caroona village in New South Wales, who couldn't hold back her pleasure to see rain finally bringing relief to her paddocks.

Fraser is seen here dancing in the rain on Monday, September 3, as she is relieved that the rain will finally enable her to feed her horses after her paddocks were badly affected by drought.

"They stand on dirt, [they] have nothing in their paddocks, it's terrible," the woman told Storyful. She was also happy to know that the rain also brought relief for the cattle farmers who did not experience such hardship in their six decades of living in that place. Caroona saw 19 mm of rainfall on Monday and the downpour continued on Tuesday, September 4, as well, according to World Weather Online.

Credit: Jenny Fraser via Storyful; Published on Rumble