Navratri Special: Kushmanda, the 'smiling' Goddess worshipped on Day 4

    On day 4 of the Navratri, Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped. Kushmanda is the fourth manifestation of Goddess Durga and is known for her power and capability to live inside the sun.

    Her name, Kushmanda, means Ku= a little, ushma= warmth and anda= the cosmic egg. Hence she is considered to be the creator of the universe. According to religious beliefs, when the world didn't exist, it was Kushmanda who created the universe.

    Navratri Special: Day 4

    The Goddess is very happy in this manifestation. It is believed that when the universe did not exist, there was complete darkness everywhere. Then the Goddess smiled and darkness was eliminated. So, Devi Kushmanda is believed to have created this universe with her divine smile.

    Those who have a lot of faith in her and worship her, are known to be ridden of all diseases and problems in life. The name, health and the strength of a devotee improves a lot by worshipping her and they prosper in life.

    The mantra chanted for Devi Kushmanda is: "Surasampurnakalasham Rudhiraplutmeva Cha | Dadhana Hastpadhyabhayam Kushmanda Shubhdastu Me"

    On day four of the Navratri, one must chant the following mantra to seek her blessings:

    Ya Devi Sarvabhootishu Maa Kushmanda Sansthita
    Namastasye Namastasye Namastasye Namo Namaha

    She has eight hands and is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi and rides a lion.

    AS Goddess Kushmanda is dresses in orange, her devotees must wear orange, in her honour. So, worship Goddess Kushmanda today and get blessed with inner strength, good health and prosperity.

    navratri festival hindus indian festivals celebrations spirituality goddess durga prayers nine forms of durga

