Navratri Special: Maa Chandraghanta worshipped on Day 3

Day three of Navratri is celebrated keeping in mind Goddess Chandraghanta. She is worshipped for prosperity, peace and tranquility.

Goddess Chandraghanta is the representation of Supreme bliss and knowledge. It is said that by Her blessings, all the sins, sufferings, bad energies etc are eliminated from Her devotees' life.

Chandraghanta is peaceful and is believed to be there for the welfare of her devotees. It is also believed that the sound of the moon shaped bell on her forehead, wards of evil spirits from her devotees.

By riding a tiger She inspires Her devotees to be fearless. By worshipping Goddess Chandraghanta one gets rid of all the worldly sorrows and attains supreme spiritual bliss.

She is known for her beauty that is often compared to the moon. She has a half moon on her forehead in the shape of a bell, hence her name is Chandraghanta.The bell smites all evil demons and instills fear in their hearts.

Her complexion resembles the gold and she rides a lion. She has ten arms and three eyes. She has weapons in her hands that potrays bravery and strength.

The mantra dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta is given below:

Om Devi Chandraghantayayi Namah (108 recitation of this mantra)

Pindaj Pravaarudh chandkopastrkairyuta | Prasadam Tanute Madhyam Chandraghanteti vishrutaa ||

This means "Oh Goddess Chandraghanta who rides a tiger and holds weapons in Her 10 hands, shower your blessings on me."

So, chant this mantra and get blessing from Goddess Chandraghanta on the third day of navratri.

On the third day of navratri, one must also chant:

Ya devi Sarvabhutishu Maa Chandraghanta Roopen Sansthita

Namastasye namastasye namastasye Namo Namah

Those who worship Goddess Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri are blessed with eternal strength and everlasting happiness.

The devotees should wear grey on the tritiya of Navratri.