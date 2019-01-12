National Youth Day: Tallest Vivekananda statue set for launch

Ranchi, Jan 12: Every year, January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day (Yuva Diwas) across the country with great pomp and fervour.

In 1984, the government said that "the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian youth" and since then, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is being celebrated as National Youth Day.

The tallest bronze statue (33 ft.) of Swami Vivekanand will be unveiled here on National Youths Day - January 12 by Chief Minister Raghubar Das and other dignitaries.

The statue of Swami Vivekananda is considered to be the first of its kind in India and is expected to set a benchmark by grabbing coveted honour of the highest statue of Vivekananda set up here in the tribal heartland after the 22 feet Swami's figurine at Nagpur decked up at a park in 2016.

The installation of the 33-feet tall statue of Swami Vivekananda, built at Rs 17 crore on one of the islands, in the like is almost complete while other works like development of the lake front, pathways et al will take over a month's time before it is thrown open to public.

Why National Youth Day is celebrated on 12 January?

National Youth Day is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. He was a social reformer, philosopher and thinker. The main objective behind the celebration is to propagate the philosophy and the ideals of Swami Vivekananda for which he lived and worked. No doubt he was a great inspiration for all National Youth of India.

National Youth Day: History

In 1984, Indian Government first declared to celebrate the birthday of Swami Vivekananda i.e. 12 January as National Youth Day. Since then from 1985, it is started celebrating as the National Youth Day all over the country. The main aim of the Government is to make better future of the country by motivating the youths through the way of their life and ideas of the Swami Vivekananda.

About Swami Vivekananda

Born as Narendranath Dutta on 12 January 1863, Swami Vivekananda is considered one of the chief saints of India. The prime disciple of 19th century Indian mystic Ramakrishna Paramhansa, he reintroduced the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

on of Vishwanath Dutta, who was an attorney at the Calcutta High Court and a devout housewife Bhubaneswari Devi, Naren's upbringing was influenced by his father's liberal thinking and his mother's spiritual and religious temperament.

Vivekananda was intelligent since childhood. He was the only student to have received first division marks in Presidency College entrance examination. An avid reader of various subjects, including religion, history, social science, art and literature, he also had profound interest in Puranas, Vedas and Upanishads.

Travel and philosophy

Vivekananda travelled to the West bearing HIndu philosophy and introducing Indian heritage, culture and philosophy to the West. Of his many lectures, the one in Chicago at the Parliament of the World's Religion is the most revered. Here, he gave a brief speech representing India and Hinduism.

With his introductory speech, satrting "Sisters and brothers of America", Swami Vivekananda earned a 2-minute standing ovation from the crowd of seven thousand. Death Swami Vivekananda attained Mahasamadhi on July 4, 1902. On this day, he woke up early, went to Belur Math and meditated there for three hours. After taking classes and discussing a planned Vedic college in Ramakrishna Math, he went to his room at 7 pm and asked not be disturbed.

He died at 9:10 pm while meditating. Medically, a rupture of a blood vessel in his brain led to the death. His disciples believe that the rupture was due to brahmarandhra (an opening in the crown of his head) being pierced when he attained mahasamādhi.