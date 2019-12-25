  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Merry Christmas! Google celebrates holiday season with a special doodle

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: Google has come up with new an amazing new doodle to spread the holiday cheer, this christmas.

    The search engine came up with a special doodle and needless to say, everyone are enjoying it. Christmas Day is an annual Christian festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

    Google doodle
    Google doodle

    Although the actual date of Christ's birth is unknown, Christmas has been symbolically celebrated on the 25th of December since the 4th century.

    The first day of celebration is the day before Christmas, which is known as Christmas Eve. It is celebrated on December 24, every year, according to the Gregorian calendar.

    The second day is Christmas Day, which is celebrated on December 25 every year. The third day is known as Boxing Day, celebrated the day after Christmas, on December 26.

    Christmas celebrations take on many forms across more than 160 countries and billions of people. Traditionally, people decorate their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree.

    Millions of children count down the days of December and go to sleep on Christmas Eve, anticipating a gift when they wake up next morning. Santa Claus may be a western belief but children all over the world know the legend.

    More CHRISTMAS News

    Read more about:

    christmas

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 0:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue