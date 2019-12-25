Merry Christmas! Google celebrates holiday season with a special doodle

Feature

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 25: Google has come up with new an amazing new doodle to spread the holiday cheer, this christmas.

The search engine came up with a special doodle and needless to say, everyone are enjoying it. Christmas Day is an annual Christian festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

Although the actual date of Christ's birth is unknown, Christmas has been symbolically celebrated on the 25th of December since the 4th century.

The first day of celebration is the day before Christmas, which is known as Christmas Eve. It is celebrated on December 24, every year, according to the Gregorian calendar.

The second day is Christmas Day, which is celebrated on December 25 every year. The third day is known as Boxing Day, celebrated the day after Christmas, on December 26.

Christmas celebrations take on many forms across more than 160 countries and billions of people. Traditionally, people decorate their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree.

Millions of children count down the days of December and go to sleep on Christmas Eve, anticipating a gift when they wake up next morning. Santa Claus may be a western belief but children all over the world know the legend.