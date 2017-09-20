LIVE: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Upto 90% Off + Extra 10% Instant Discount*

Are you ready for it? Yes, e-commerce company of the year, 'Flipkart' asking millions of customers the same question with the opening of 'The Big Billion Days Sale'. If you haven't still heard about 10% Instant Discount on SBI Debit & Credit Cards, embedded in delightful discounts with No Cost EMIs and other exclusive offers then here is your chance to know them before others can but make it fast, as the deals are selling quick. Since it is the first day of sale, Flipkart offering a little more rise on the offers to put a swift spark. Hurry now and go through the offers below to grab the discount of FLAT Rs. 1,500, only for today.

Today's SBI Bank Offer For Today:

Only for today, for a minimum cart value of Rs. 1,500 get 10% off up to maximum discount Rs. 1,500 per card. And this offer is applicable on selected products across following categories: Fashion & Lifestyle, Home & Furniture, Home appliances, Personal Health Care, Home Entertainment, Laptop Bags, Auto Accessory, and Wearables.

Today's Top Offers on TVs & Appliances:

Get Up to 40% off on 32" and 42" HD TVs from Micromax, up to 20% Off on 43" and 48.5" Smart TVs from Onida and 32" & 42" Smart & FHD Smart TVs from Panasonic, up to 25% off on 50" and 55" 4K Smart TVs and also up to 30% off on 24" & 32" TVs from Samsung.

Haier 6kg Top Load Washing Machines are starting at just Rs. 10,999, also available with the exchange offer.

Frost Free Refrigerators are starting from just Rs. 17,499 and also it has the exchange offer which is up to Rs. 6,000 Off.

On Home Appliances, Geysers & more, one can expect up to 10-70% off and on Kitchen Appliances, Induction, Chimneys & more get up to 20-65% off.

Today's Top Offers on Fashion & Lifestyle:

On Flipkart Fashion Sale, Men's Footwear is set for 50-80% off from the top brands like Adidas, Puma, Vans & more. Same goes for Men's Clothing from top brands like Lee, Wrangler and more.

On Watches get 20-80% off from the brands like Fastrack, Titan & more.

Women's Wear, Sarees, Tops & more are under Rs. 699 and one can expect up to 80% off on Beauty, Handbags, Kids' essentials and more.

Special Offer: Shop for Rs. 2,000, Get a Provogue Wallet for Just Rs. 99 rather than real price Rs. 999.

Today's Top Offers on Home & Furniture:

Bombay Dyeing and more Bedsheets are available at just Rs. 499.

One can buy a Power & Hand Tool Jit from Bosch 500 RE for just Rs. 2,799.

And 30-70% off is announced for furniture best sellers.

Today's Top Offers on Mobiles & Tablets:

Exclusive offers on Smartphones and mobiles opens on 21st September.

Today's Top Offers on Electronics:

For today grab up to 90% off on Electronics plus exchange offers, No Cost EMI offers and Buyback Guarantee offers and for today, you can buy all you want on the products mentioned ahead. Grooming Essentials, BP Monitors, Home Theatres, Smartwatches, Car/Bike Accessories & more. Go to Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to avail the offers right now.

You can also save big by applying the deals, offers, and free coupons; for that to make happen, go to 'Oneindia Coupons' right now!

