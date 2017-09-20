LIVE: Flipkart Big Billion Days, Mid-Night Flash Sale (Limited Period Offer)

THAT'S IT! Congratulations! Now for five straight days, you are eligible to grab 10% INSTANT DISCOUNT Up To Rs. 4,500 with SBI Debit & Credit Cards. Yes, Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale is live right now and till 23:59 PM you can avail 10% instant discount on minimum purchase of Rs. 1,500 up to Rs. 1,500 maximum discount per card and shop whatever you want as the offer is applicable on Fashion & Lifestyle, TVs, Appliances, Home Furniture & more. Go to Flipkart right now and enjoy the day before Navaratri like never before.

How To Avail Maximum of Rs. 4,500?

One can avail above-mentioned offer during the offer period, in the following manner:

Offer 1 (20th Sep'17, 00:00 to 23:59 hours): For minimum cart value of Rs. 1,500 get 10% off up to maximum discount Rs. 1,500 per card. This offer is applicable on select products across following categories: Fashion & Lifestyle, Home & Furniture, Home appliances, Personal Health Care, Home Entertainment, Laptop Bags, Auto Accessory, and Wearables.

(20th Sep'17, 00:00 to 23:59 hours): For minimum cart value of Rs. 1,500 get 10% off up to maximum discount Rs. 1,500 per card. This offer is applicable on select products across following categories: Fashion & Lifestyle, Home & Furniture, Home appliances, Personal Health Care, Home Entertainment, Laptop Bags, Auto Accessory, and Wearables. Offer 2 (21st Sep'17, 00:00 to 23:59 hours): For minimum cart value of Rs. 4,999 get 10% off up to maximum discount Rs. 1,500 per card and these offers are applicable across all categories, with some exclusions.

(21st Sep'17, 00:00 to 23:59 hours): For minimum cart value of Rs. 4,999 get 10% off up to maximum discount Rs. 1,500 per card and these offers are applicable across all categories, with some exclusions. Offer 3 (22nd Sep'17, 00:00 hours - 24th Sep'17, 23:59 hours): For minimum cart value of Rs. 4,999 get 10% off up to maximum discount Rs. 1,500 per card.

Must Checkouts & Main Attractions of the 20th Sep:

Big Billion Day sale offering Onida 43 inch FHD Smart TV with No Cost EMI and giving Flat Rs. 6,000 discount.

On Men's and Women's Clothing, top brands like Gant, Nautica, Libas, Ishin and more are offering up to 50-80% off.

On Men's Footwear from Woodland get minimum 40% off.

Samsung 6.5kg top load washing machine is up for Flat Rs. 3,000 off and 185L Refrigerator with inbuilt MP-3 Player is set for just Rs. 11,499 after Rs. 4500 off.

Also, check out the video streaming device, Google Chromecast 2 at Rs. 2,799 only, Go to Flipkart now and avail the offers before they last.

The Big Billion Days Sale will be live from today till 24th September 2017. You can also save more using the deals, discounts and free coupons from 'Oneindia Coupons' right now.

OneIndia News