Karnataka elections: Molakalmuru Assembly constituency

Bordering Andhra Pradesh, Molkalmur is a panchayat town which is known for its sarees. Molkalmuru sarees which are also known as Karnataka Kanchipuram are manufactured here. Recently they have been granted a Geographical Indication tag.

Legend has it that the name Molkalmur means 'broken knees,'. The meaning comes from a battle between the native Indians and the British in which due to the rocky and hilly terrain behind the city, the Britisher's suffered many broken knees.

Molkalmur has many villages that are of historical importance. Among a few famous temples are Nunkemale Siddeshwara Temple and Sri Rama Temple.

The region also house significant archaeological and ancient sites like Ashoka Siddapura where emperor Ashoka's edicts are found. Other include Brahmagiri, Rampura, Shirekola

Molkalmur has a large reservoir and a huge rock which is popularly known as Kugo Bande or the rock that screams. Tourists flock to this place due to its scenic beauty and for the experience of its scenes

S Thippeswamy is the current Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to B S R Congress. He defeated N Y Gopala Krishna of the Indian National Congress who had won the assembly election from the area for four consecutive terms since 1997.

OneIndia News