Karnataka elections: Mayakonda Assembly constituency

With 239 polling booths in assembly elections, a few hundred votes can make all the difference in Mayakonda. The people are hugely dependent on agriculture with maize and sugarcane crops preferred by farmers.

Historically, this place was given as a gift to Mayamma, sister of one of the rulers here. Hence, the place called Mayakonda. An ancient temple Obaleshwara is also there. It is said that the King Madakari Nayaka was cremated here.

The constituency is situated about 30 km away from Davanagere. Heavily dependent on rains, the constituency is quickly affected by drought and rainfall deficit. The total geographical area of Mayakonda is 746.44 hectares.

Mayakonda has a total population of 5,630 people in about 1,176 houses.

K. Shivamurthy from Congress is the current MLA who won against N Linganna KJP.

OneIndia News