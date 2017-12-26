Karnataka elections: Khanapur Assembly constituency

"Khanapur is famous for its national level pottery training centre called ""Central Village Pottery Institute"" which is run by khadi & village industries commission on the banks of Malaprabha River. Here, excellent pottery training is given in Redware and Whiteware technology.

Marathi and Konkani are the main languages spoken in this town. Kadamba period Bhuvaraha Narasimha temple at Halasi and Kadamba style Kamala Narayana Temple at Degaon are a few famous tourists spot in Khanapur assembly seat.

Asoga - A village named Asoga on the banks of Malaprabha river is very attractive tourist place famous for its temple. This temple was built during the reign of Kadamba kings in the medieval period.

Politically, it is general category constituency. Sitting MLA Aravind Chandrakant Patil is an independent candidate. This assembly seat can be termed as an Marathi bastion. In the last 13 assembly elections, except once, no other party other than Maharastra Ekikarana Samathi (MES), has tasted success.

BJP is the only party to win the constituency in 2008. Congress hasn't opened its account so far here.

