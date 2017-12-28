Karnataka elections: Kalghatgi Assembly constituency

Kalaghatagi is a town in a Dharwad district and 35 kms away from the Hubli. The Kalghatgi city is divided into 13 wards.

Kalghatagi has a beautiful Mahalakshmi Temple, Rusthoom Shaheed Durga and Satho Shaheed Darga. Surashettikoppa is a village of Kalaghataghi where Shree Brahmalingeshwar God jatra is held, which is famous. Beeravalli is another village in Kalaghatagi. Kalameshwar Jatre is another famous place there.

Tamboor is in Kalghatgi Taluk. The village received its name from the availability of large amounts of copper in earlier years. "Tamra nagar" converted to tamroor and tamboor. This village has a Basavanna temple and is famous for its Tamboor Jatre. The Tamboor jathre or congregations attracts pilgrims from all over Karnataka as one of the major community or panchamsali lingayaths' are large number devoted here visiting regularly.

It is located at the Western Ghats, whose foliage density makes it a habitat for a few wild species like Tigers, cheetahs, elephants, sarangs, cobras, and many other wildlife.

Tamboor is an important center of pilgrimage for people of the Lingayat faith. The Temple of Basavanna, one of the most revered saints of the Lingayat faith lies here.

In the 12th century, the Chalukyas and Gangas ruled there. The Tamboor jathre or congregations attracts pilgrims from all over Karnataka as one of the major community or panchamsali lingayaths' are large number devoted here visiting regularly. Tamboor Basavanna temple is situated 11 km from Kalghatgi, at the end of Devikoppa Forest. This is a famous place.

Santhosh S Lad of Congress won against Nimbannavar Channappa Mallappa of KJP with a margin of 45,661 votes.

