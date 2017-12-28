Karnataka elections: Hubli Dharwad West Assembly constituency

Hubli is a major city in the state and it is famous as a business hub. Hubli is a prosperous handloom weaving centre and has a textile unit. Crops including cotton, chilli pepper and peanuts are grown aplenty in the surrounding rural agricultural areas, and Hubli is a major trading centre for these commodities.

The Bhavanishankar temple in old Hubli and the impressive Chandramauleshwara Chaturlinga temple in Unakal are of Chalukyan times. Kundgol, 15 km. South of Hubli, has the huge Shambhu Linga temple of Chalukyan times.

Asar built by Mohammed Ali Shah in about 1646 to serve as a hall of justice. The building was also used to house two holy hairs from the Prophet's beard. Women are not allowed inside.

A temple of chalukya times, dedicated to god Chandramouleshvara another name of Shiva), with impressive architecture can be seen in Hubli.

Sayed Fateh Shah Vali- the Shrine of great Sufi, The place of worship for both Hindu and Muslims in Hubli Dharwad. Siddharoodha Math- is the eminent religious institution, a centre of Advaita philosophy as preached by Swami Siddharoodha. Glass House- as the name suggests, this is a palace of glass, inaugurated by the former Indian Prime Minister, Smt.Indira Gandhi.

Unkal Lake- a pictorial water spot with a magnificent sunset view, this perfect picnic spot has a green garden, recreational facilities for the children, boating facilities. The lake is on the way to Dharwad.

Aravind Chandrakant Bellad of BJP won against S R Morey of Congress with a margin of 11,182 votes.

