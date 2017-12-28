Karnataka elections: Hubli Dharwad East Assembly constituency

This town was known as Rayara Hubli and also as Elaya Puravada Halli during the ancient times. The name Hubballi literally means "Flowering creeper".

The twin cities are also famous for their sweets. A market in Hubli called Line Bazaar is filled with sweet stalls. Dharwad Peda is a sweet delicacy unique to Karnataka. It derives its name from the city of Dharwad in Karnataka. This sweet's history is around 175 years old.

This city metamorphosed into an important commercial centre for trade in cotton and iron during the reign of the Vijayanagara empire. The city is noted for its handloom textile units and has many cotton ginning and processing mills. Peanuts are grown aplenty in the surrounding rural areas, and Hubli is a major trading center for cotton and peanuts.

It is also an important city for the Indian Railways, being the headquarters for South Western Railway Zone and the Hubli Railway Division.

Bhavanishankar Temple-This Chalukyan temple with the image of Sri Narayana is flanked by the ten incarnations of God.

This constituency was created as a part of the delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies in 2008, based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.

Abbayya Prasad of Congress is the sitting MLA and he won against Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi of BJP with a margin of 13, 522 votes.

