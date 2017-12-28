Karnataka elections: Hosadurga Assembly constituency

Hosadurga assembly constituency is in the historically famous Chitradurga district of Karnataka. The literacy rate in the constituency is 72 per cent which is higher than the national average of 59.5 per cent. Particularly, the female literacy rate stands at 70 per cent in the constituency. While agriculture is the primary activity in the region, Hosadurga was once famous for its cement factories.

The mineral-rich region is also friendly to Coconut based industries like Coconut Oil extraction, Coconut Coir, given the abundance of coconut trees. Baguru, a historical place about 10 km away from the core constituency has ancient temples that date back to the time of Cholas. The locality is famous for its 101 temples and 101 wells.

Present sitting MLA of Hosadurga Assembly Constituency is BG Govindappa from party Congress party and he won against Gulihatti D. Shekar, an independent candidate.

OneIndia News