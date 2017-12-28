Karnataka elections: Hirekerur Assembly constituency

Hirekerur is a town in Haveri district of Karnataka. The name of the town means "the village of the big pond" is the biggest taluk in Karnataka with 128 villages.

Hirekerur is home to famous Durga Devi temple, located close to the village's 900-acre lake, Durga Devi kere.

The local population of the town has a mixture of various religions, and all collaborate in the Durgadevi Festival (Jatra) held once every three years. The jatra attracts between 80,000 -100,000 visitors from across India, and especially from Maharashtra.

There are ruins of ancient temples nearby with inscriptions on them.

There is a cotton marketplace around 38 km from the town of Ranebennur, and the Joga Falls is around 80 km from the city.

Education facilities in the town earlier used to provide schooling up to higher education level, and students travel in from surrounding villages to attend Hirekerur's schools.

It has around 3 Pre University colleges and has one-degree colleges which offer graduation in Arts and Commerce.

There is a lot of prominence given to sports in the region especially to volleyball.

U B Banakar is the current member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to Karnataka Janatha Paksh (KJP).

OneIndia News