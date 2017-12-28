Karnataka elections: Hagaribommanahalli Assembly constituency

Hagaribommanahalli town is the headquarters of the taluk of Hagarobommanahalli.

This is only taluk in the state with no urban areas in its jurisdiction. A number of families from the submerged villages of the Tungabadhra project have been rehabilitated here. The major crops grown in the taluk are maize, jowar, bajra, sunflower, groundnut and cotton.

The water for farming is being taken from various water projects set up in the taluk such as Malvi Project, Tunga Badra Project etc. In this taluk there are around 869 industrial units. These units provide employment for almost 3000 persons.

More than 1000 artists, blacksmiths, goldsmiths are present in the taluk. Hagarobommanahall is not for places within the taluk such as ambli, Holalu, Malvi dam etc.

L B P Bheemanaik is the current Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to Janata Dal (Secular).

