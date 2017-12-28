Karnataka elections: Hadagalli Assembly constituency

Hadagali taluk takes its name from its headquarters town. The complete name of the village is Huvina Hadagali. Huvu means flower and Hadaga means boat and Halli means village and the meaning of the taluk means, "village of flower boat."

Hadagali is one of the two Z P Engineering sub-divisional headquarters in the district.

Hadagali Mallige (Jasminum auriculatum) is one of the top t hree cultivars of Jasmine endemic to Karnataka, grown mainly in Huvina Hadagali and surrounding areas in Bellary district of Karnataka.

Huvina hadagali is considered the cultural hub of Bellary region as many of its stage artists are nurtured under former home minister of Karnataka M P Prakash who founded the cultural institution called Rangabharthi.

C R Rao, an Indian-born, mathematician and statistician was born in the area.

The American Statistical Association has described him as ""a living legend."" The Times of India listed Rao as one of the top 10 Indian scientists of all time.

P T Parameshwaranaik is the current Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to Indian National Congress (INC).

