Karnataka elections: Gulbarga Uttar Assembly constituency

Gulbarga in Urdu means the city of flowers and gardens, was renamed Kalaburagi, Kal-means stone, buragi means Fort effective 1 November 2014.

The history of Gulbarga dates to the 6th century. The Rashtrakutas gained control over the area, but the Chalukyas regained their domain within a short period and reigned supreme for over 200 years.

This constituency was created before the first general elections in 1951.

Gulbarga Fort built in 1347 in a much-deteriorated state, but it has a number of interesting buildings inside, including the Jama Masjid. The mosque is unique in India, with a huge dome covering the whole area, four smaller ones at the corners, and 75 smaller still all the way around.

The fort itself has 15 towers. Gulbarga also has a number of imposing tombs(Haft Gumbaz) of Bahmani kings.The current MLA, Qamar ul Islam, is the secretary of All India Congress Committee and in charge of Kerala state. He is former Member of Parliament. He served as the Cabinet Minister for Housing and Labour of and is currently the MLA from Gulbarga-North constituency. He is a 6 time MLA from the state.

