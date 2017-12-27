Karnataka elections: Devadurga Assembly constituency

"Devadurga is a town in Raichur district. The town is famous for the 500-year-old baobab tree. There are only a handful of baobab trees in India and other known baobabs are in Savanur in Haveri district.

The place is also famous for the Hazrat Zahiruddin Badshah Quadri Al-Jeelani Bagdadi Dargah.

Jalahalli village is located on state highway and it have two famous temple one is Shri Jagadaradya jayashanthlingeswar temple and one more is shree laxmi ranganatha temple. Kyadigera village on Sirwar-Arakera road is famous for the ancient fort.

It is one of the most backward taluks of Karnataka. The Prof. Nanjundappa's committee had recommended a Rs 3000 crore-package for the development of Devadurga in Raichur. Despite the huge grant the taluk remains backward.

After the death of senior Congress leader and sitting MLA of Devadurga, A Venkatesh Naik in an train accident, K. Shivana Gouda Nayak from BJP won the by-election."

