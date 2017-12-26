Karnataka elections: Arabhavi Assembly constituency

"Arabhavi lies on the banks of River Ghatprabha. It is 65 kms away from Belagum. Arabhavi had six wells (Kannada -Aaru) wells (Bhavi), so the name the village is now known as Arabhavi.

Located in Gokak taluk, Arabhavi has a mutt of saint Durudundeshwar. Devotees visit the shrine during the holy month of Shravana. The temple of Shiva is also known as Duradundeshwara mutt. This temple is built in red standstone and it belongs to 15th century.

Arabhavi is surrounded by Hukeri Taluk towards west , Raybag Taluk towards North , Chikkodi Taluk towards west, Parasgad Taluk towards South.

Some of the shrines famous in this town are Sri Sadashiv Mutt, Byali Basappa Temple and Ramalingeshwara Temple.

Gokak , Mudalgi , Sankeshwar , Mahalingpur are the near by towns to Arabhavi.

Politically, It is a general category constituency, and the voters have been sending Balachandra Laxman Rao Jarkihali, a leader from ST community to the Vidhan Sabha since 2004. In 2004 and 2008 he won on a JD (S) ticket, later joined BJP.

He created landmark in the history of the constituency as he secured highest number of votes 9,9283. A female candidate contested in assembly polls only once in 1994 on Janata Dal ticket. "

OneIndia News