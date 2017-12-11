JIO 91GB Data Pack at Just Rs.499 Vs AIRTEL 84 GB Data at Rs.509*

In Indian telecommunications space, the major players, Airtel, Jio, Vodafone & Idea are rolling out new plans every day, that ensures a customer to own maximum benefits with unlimited free calls and more. It's the 'build customer base' battle among telecommunications services companies and no one seems to back-down. Now scroll down and find out the plans which give you maximum days to forget about recharging your phone number (Under Rs. 600) with minimum 1 GB data pack and more right now!

Here's What Airtel Offers Its Customers:

Now get 84 Days validity by recharging with Rs. 509 and it involves the perks such as unlimited Local/STD Calls plus Free Roaming(Outgoing ) and daily 1GB data plus 100 Local+Nat SMS/day. The maximum validity being 360 days for Rs. 3999 which involves, unlimited all Local/STD Calls(non-commercial use), outgoing in National Roaming, 100 Local+STD SMS/Day with 300GB 3G/4G Data.

Here's What Jio Offers Its Customers:

The Rs. 499 pack will give 91 days validity with unlimited free calls, 91GB i.e 1GB Data/Day, Unlimited SMS, Free Roaming and more for Jio customers. The maximum validity days on Jio is set for 360 days for the recharge of Rs. 9999 with 750 GB data with no daily limit.

Here's What Vodafone Offers Its Customers:

Vodafone's Rs. 509 offer delivers 84 days validity with 1GB 4G/3G Data per day, 100 SMS/day and also Unlimited Local & STD calls to any number even while Roaming within India and it is divided into up to 250 mins/day & 1000 mins/week. As a perk of recharging with this plan, get a free subscription to VF Play.

Here's What Idea Offers Its Customers:

The telecommunications service provider, Idea, is offering 84 days validity for recharging with Rs. 509; benefits being 1GB 3G data per day, unlimited local /STD calls/Roaming calls with 100 SMS per day.

