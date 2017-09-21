IT'S MIDNIGHT: Amazon 'Great Indian Festival' Live Deals - Upto 70% Off + Extra 10% Off*

The most awaited time has finally arrived; Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' Sale is live now for all the customers in India. Now, enjoy the Navaratri celebration with raining offers, discounts, on all the products and bring those wish-listed products to the end. Here is your chance to get 10% extra discount up to Rs. 1,500 on your favorite products. Go to Amazon now or go through the offers below to find out more.

Offers Trending on Mobiles: One can get up to 40% Off on top brands like OnePlus, Lenovo, Samsung, Motorola, MI, iPhone and more! CHeck it out now,

One can get up to 40% Off on top brands like OnePlus, Lenovo, Samsung, Motorola, MI, iPhone and more! CHeck it out now, Offers Trending on Electronics & Appliances: You can also get up to 20% off on Laptops, up to 40% off on Televisions, up to 55% off on Camera & Accessories and more.

You can also get up to 20% off on Laptops, up to 40% off on Televisions, up to 55% off on Camera & Accessories and more. Offers Trending on Amazon Fashion: Now grab the up to 70% off on clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, sunglasses, luggage and more.

Now grab the up to 70% off on clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, sunglasses, luggage and more. Offers on Home & Kitchen: Now buy your home and kitchen needs with up to 70% off also AmazonBasics offering up to 60% off.

Now buy your home and kitchen needs with up to 70% off also AmazonBasics offering up to 60% off. HDFC Bank Offer: Start shopping now on Amazon using your HDFC Bank Debit Card or Credit Card and avail 10% Cashback upto maximum of Rs. 4,500 per card and the minimum order value needs to be Rs. 5,000 and the maximum cashback that you can avail per order is Rs. 1500

Start shopping now on Amazon using your HDFC Bank Debit Card or Credit Card and avail 10% Cashback upto maximum of Rs. 4,500 per card and the minimum order value needs to be Rs. 5,000 and the maximum cashback that you can avail per order is Rs. 1500 AmazonPay Offer: Load balance and get 10% back up to Rs. 500 and the Cashback but remember the Cashback will be credited on 10th October.

Go to Amazon to avail the offers or you can also check out deals, discounts and free coupons from 'Oneindia Coupons' right now!

OneIndia News