Is the world stage set to free itself from British monarchy?

The countries have been debating on whether they want to continue with British monarch as their official head of state, above each country's own democratically elected leader.

India has set the stage to free itself from the invisible colonial clutches and is taking thoughtful, long-awaited steps to shed the hangover that plagued this nation years after the British left. From removing the signposts of an era the country should only remember woefully to replacing St. George's Cross with a new Naval ensign, India is on its way to be completely 'Indian' finally. But has it also set the momentum for other nations to follow the suit and step out of the British shadow finally? So it seems.

From Canada and Jamaica across the Atlantic to Australia and New Zealand in the southern Pacific, the queen's face has adorned many of those countries' coins and banknotes. However, the countries, since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, have been debating on whether they want to continue with the practice and with the British monarch as their official head of state, above each country's own democratically elected leader.

Here is a look at what countries globally have been mulling over and the decisions taken so far.

India on a 'kartavya path' to step out of colonial shadow

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15 August 2022, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and vociferously made a clarion call to all the citizens to shed the colonial mindset and take pride in roots, his words echoed with every proud Indian like it should have.

Ironic as it may sound, despite being independent of British rule for 76 long years, India couldn't fight the British that had housed the nooks and corners of the country in the form of mindsets, names of prominent places to even symbols that reeked of their presence. But not anymore.

A 28-foot-high granite statue of Netaji at the India Gate canopy, where once the statue of British Monarch George V stood, has been placed. Rajpath, which was once called Kingsway, is now Kartavya Path. The ensign of the Indian Navy, which had St George's cross, now proudly adorns an ensign inspired by Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Race Course Road, which is the official residence address of the Prime Minister, has been rechristened and it is now known as Lok Kalyan Marg.

Many railway stations and cities' names which were anglicized are no longer called so. The new names stand as the reminder of India's glory and the many unsung heroes that have contributed immensely in the country's struggle.

Australia removes British monarchy from currency notes

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Thursday announced that the country will no longer carry the British monarch's image on its $5 bill, a move that significantly signals towards stepping out of the British monarchy. The bank said that the decision is aimed at honouring "the culture and history of the First Australians."

Developed countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada are constitutional monarchies, and their political systems make the monarch of the United Kingdom their head of state.

Much before the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, the debate about Australia's future as a constitutional monarchy has been going on. According to a media report, voters had narrowly chosen to maintain the British monarch as its head of state in a 1999 referendum.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had begun laying the foundations for a nationwide referendum on transitioning Australia into a republic. In June, he appointed the country's first minister to begin looking into the process. However, he paused the process honouring the queen when she passed away in 2022.

Antigua and Barbuda: Referendum before 2025

The former British colony gained its independence from the United Kingdom in 1981 but is one of 14 countries in addition to the UK where the British monarch is head of state. It is also a part of the Commonwealth, a 56-member organization of mostly former British territories.

According to media reports, the premier of the tiny eastern Caribbean island country of Antigua and Barbuda said he will hold a referendum on transitioning to a republic and removing King Charles as head of state within the next three years.

"It does not represent any form of disrespect to the monarch. This is not an act of hostility or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy. It is a final step to complete the circle of independence to become a truly sovereign nation," Prime Minister Gaston Browne told reporters after the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

Voices of dissent in New Zealand too

New Zealand is one of the 14 Commonwealth countries under the rule of the British monarchy and is also one of the countries to be colonized by the British in 1840, via the Treaty of Waitangi. This treaty gave the crown the right to govern New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Justice in New Zealand. There have, however, been voices of dissent in New Zealand about the British monarch as their head and have been demanding reparations.

New Zealand's former Prime Minister Jacina Ardern, who recently stepped down, had said that she supported her country's transition to a republic and believed that it was likely to happen in her lifetime.

Jamaica is ready for change too

Though Jamaica became independent of the United Kingdom in 1962, the British monarchy remained the head of the State. The scenario, however, is ready to hit the reset, with more and more voices demanding a change that can be heard loud and clear.

In March last year, Prime Minister Andrew Holness made news of his intent for Jamaica to become independent directly to his guests Prince William and Kate, now the new Prince and Princess of Wales, on their official visit to the Caribbean island country.

"The government will be moving with haste and alacrity towards transforming Jamaica into a republic," Holness said on Monday, according to a Guardian report. "Please move ahead with speed," he urged his minister of constitutional affairs.

A government minister overseeing constitutional affairs has said a committee to reform the constitution is being established with Jamaica becoming a republic by the next general election in 2025, according to media reports.

Barbados, world's newest republic

While Barbados gained its independence as a constitutional monarchy in 1966, it was only in 2021 that it formally severed ties with Britain and removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of the state. The island formerly called "Little England," appointed Sandra Mason as its first president in 2021.

