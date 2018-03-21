International Day of Forests: A day to honour trees

International Day of Forests is observed on March 21 every year since 2012. It marks an occasion to shine the spotlight on the importance of sustaining and protecting woodlands and trees, which are vital to economies, livelihoods and environment. This year's theme, 'Forests and Sustainable Cities', provides the platform to increase awareness on the role of forests in storing carbon, which helps mitigate the impacts of climate change in urban areas.

The International Day of Forests was established in the year 1971 at the 23rd General Assembly of European Confederation of Agriculture where it was decided to be celebrated as an annual event celebration on 21st of March by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. This world-event was originated in a well-planned manner to give support in contributing towards the public consciousness about the significance of the forests. International Day of Forests was primarily established in the year 2012 on 28th of November by the decision of the United Nations General Assembly to unite the two international remembrances; the World Forestry Day and Forest Day.

The state of the forest 2017 report released in February by the Forest Survey of India claims a one per cent increase in green cover. However, in the grand scheme of things, one per cent is not significant, say environmentalists as we observe World Forest Day today.

OneIndia News

