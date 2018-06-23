In this West Bengal house of ‘love, peace, harmony’, Muslim, Hindu devotees pray together

Kolkata, June 23: There is a "beautiful" house in West Bengal, if you get time do visit it to experience India's age-old culture of love, peace and harmony. The true beauty of Narayan Chandra Acharya's residence in Jhargram's Ghoradhara does not lie in magnificient chandeliers or gold-coloured sofas, but a shrine and a temple built side-by-side and devotees belonging to various religions praying together daily.

In his modest house, Acharya has built the shrine of Sayeed Golam Chisti and a Shiv Mandir and is aptly promoting harmony among Hindus and Muslims. He has also installed an idol of goddess Kali in his house. Every day, a sea of people belonging to both the religions comes to Acharya's residence to pray. Isn't it a beautiful story to warm the cockles of your heart?

Speaking to news agency, ANI, Acharya said, "Everyone's creator is the same." In his short, crisp quote, Acharya has sent a strong message, telling us all to stop fighting and killing over religion.

"West Bengal: Residence of Narayan Chandra Acharya, a local of Jhargram's Ghoradhara township, houses shrine of Sayeed Golam Chisti, a Shiv Mandir & idol of goddess Kali with devotees of both the faiths visiting them regularly. Acharya says 'Everyone's creator is the same' (22.06)," tweeted ANI.

At a time when incidents of hate crimes are tragically hogging the limelight, people like Acharya help us to restore our faith in humanity. Yes, times are bad as almost everyday someone is getting killed for following a different religion, eating different food or wearing different clothes, but people like Acharya, ambassador of love, peace and harmony, also do exist.

