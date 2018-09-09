  • search

Here’s how to see deleted messages on WhatsApp

Kerala: Nun found dead in a well
    As you are aware that Whatsapp had announced that users can now delete their sent messages within a 7-minute window that brought smile on million of users' faces. However, sometimes when someone deletes a Whatsapp message and that you want to know what it is about, here we tell you that how can you read the deleted whatsapp messages.

    Steps to follow:

    • Go to the Home Screen on your Android phone.
    • Tap and hold somewhere in the free area on the screen.
    • Tap widgets, and find the Settings widget on the list.
    • Now, tap and hold the Settings widget and place it anywhere on the home screen. A list of available options would appear next.
    • Scroll down and select Notification Log.

    Another app, called Nova Launcher will also do the trick. All you will have to do is long press on an empty area on the home screen.

    Tap on 'Widgets'. Later, long press on 'Activities' and drop when you jump to the home screen. A list will appear - click 'Settings'. Lastly, in the sub-list, tap the 'Notification Log' to create the shortcut on the home screen.

    whatsapp whatsapp messaging android

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 14:36 [IST]
