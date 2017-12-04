Gujarat elections: Jagdish Ishwarbhai Panchal BJP candidate from Nikol constituency

Jagdish Ishwarbhai Panchal has been named as the BJP candidate for Nikol constituency. He has been renominated from the existing seat. He was born on 12th August 1973 in Ahmedabad and is the sitting MLA of the Nikol constituency. Ishwarbhai won the Nikol Constituency with 88886 votes in 2012 Assembly elections by a margin of 49302 against Congress candidate Ghori Narsinhbhai Jayrambhai Congress.

Also, he is the President of BJP Ahmedabad city president. Nikol seat came into existence after the 2008 delimitation. Nikol is a totally urban seat. The constituency will have 228 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 232608.

Permanent Address: 66, Vikram Park Ploting Bungalows,

Opp. Bajrang Das Bapa Ashram,O

Saijpur Bogha,Naroda,

National Highway No. 8,

Thakkarbapanagar,

Ahmedabad - 382 350

