Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Vadodara City constituency- Anillbhai R. Parmar

The Congress party's candidate from the Vadodara City Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Anillbhai R. Parmar. Vadodara City Assembly constituency is reserved for Schedule Caste candidates.

The BJP's Vakil Manisha Rajivbhai is the current MLA representing Vadodara City Assembly constituency.

In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vakil Manisha Rajivbhai had defeated Congress party's Solanki Jayshreeben Ashwinbhai by 51,889 votes.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

