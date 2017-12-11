Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Unjha constituency- Dr. Ashaben D Patel

Congress has fielded Dr. Ashaben D Patel from Unjha constituency. Unjha is a general category constituency. Ashaben has Doctorate in Chemistry. from HEMCHANDRA ACHARYA NORTH GUJARAT UNIVERSITY. No criminal cases are registered against her.

Unjha is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Mehsana district. The constituency will have 215 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 202960. Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 75708 votes. He remained undefeated since 1995.

Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Ramesh Patel from this seat for the upcoming assembly elections.

Name Enrolled as Voter in: 21-UNJA (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) constituency

at Serial no 611 in Part no 2

Email:dr.ashapatel1123@gmail.com

Contact Number: 9824967835

Self Profession:FARMER

OneIndia News