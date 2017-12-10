Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Thasra constituency- Kantibhai S. Parmar

Kantibhai S. Parmar from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Thasra Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Thasra in Kheda district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 293 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, Congress candidate Ramsinh Parmar won the seat with 78226 votes.

According to myneta.info, Parmar is a 9th Pass Sasthan High School Dakor Thasra Kheda in 1974. He has stated his profession as Farmer and Business.

Parmar's assets are worth of 2 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

