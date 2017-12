Congress has fielded Kanubhai M. Baraiya from Talaja constituency. Talaja a general category constituency. Talaja is one of the 182 assembly constituencies in the state.

The constituency has 237 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 204794. Bharatiben Shyal of BJP won this seat in 2012 elections with a majority of 32844 votes. Gohil Shivabhai Jerambhai of BJP won the byelection in 2014.

OneIndia News