The Congress party's candidate from the Sayajigunj Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Narendra Rawat.

BJP's Jitendra Ratilal Sukhadia is the current MLA representing Sayajigunj Assembly constituency.

In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jitendra Ratilal Sukhadia had defeated Congress party's Joshi Kiritbhai Shantilal by 58,237 votes.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News