Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Petlad constituency- Niranjan Patel

Niranjan Patel from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Petlad Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Petlad in Anand district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 231 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, Congress candidate Niranjan Patel won the seat with 77312 votes.

According to myneta.info, Patel is B.A graduate. He has stated his profession as MLA (Social Worker).

Patel's assets are worth of 58 lakhs and he has three criminal cases reported against him.

