The Congress party's candidate from the Karjan Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Akshaykumar Ishwarbhai Patel.

BJP's Satishbhai Motibhai Patel is the current MLA representing Karjan Assembly constituency. The BJP has fielded Satishbhai Motibhai Patel again for 2017 polls.

In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Satishbhai Motibhai Patel had defeated Congress party's Akshaykumar Ishwarbhai Patel by 3489 votes.

