Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Kamlesh Patel constituency- Himatnagar

Congress has fielded Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel from Himatnagar constituency. Himatnagar is a General category constituency. Himatnagar is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Sabarkantha district.

The constituency will have 308 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 233386. Rajendrasinh Chavda of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 85008 votes. That was Congress party victory after a gap of 22 years. Chavda, who later quit from INC to join BJP, regained the seat in the 2014-held by-election.

OneIndia News