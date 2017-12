The Congress party's candidate from the Garbada Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Chandrikaben Bariya. Garbada Assembly is reserved for Schedule Tribe candidates.

The Congress party's Bariya Chandrikaben Chhaganbhai is the current MLA representing Garbada Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bariya Chandrikaben Chhaganbhai had defeated BJP's Rathod Mohindraben Ajitsinh by 35,774 votes.

