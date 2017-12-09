Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Danta-ST constituency- Kantibhai Karadi

Congress has fielded Kantibhai Karadi has been fielded from Danta constituency. Danta is reserved for ST category candidates. Kantibhai Karadi was born on 1st June 1969 in Ghanghu, Taluka in Banaskantha district.

He stidied till 8th standard. He was president, Taluka Panchayat, Amirgadh, from 13th March 2003 to 12th March 2008. Kantibhai is sitting MLA of the constituency.

No criminal cases are registered against him. The constituency will have 265 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 201797.

The BJP and Congress parties are in a direct fight since 1995. Overall, the Congress has won the seat way more than BJP has.

Name Enrolled as Voter in: 10-danta (Gujarat) constituency

at Serial no 654 in Part no 56

Contact Number: 9426272628

Self Profession:farming

Spouse Profession:anganvadi

