Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Bhavnagar West constituency- Dilipsinh A. Gohil

Congress has fielded Dilipsinh A. Gohil from Bhavnagar West constituency. Bhavnagar West is a general category constituency. Hardik Patel's Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and local Kshatriya community have decided to support Dilipsinh against BJP candidate.

BJP has fielded Jitu Vaghani, state party president, from this seat. Bhavnagar West is one of the 182 assembly constituencies in the state. The constituency has 234 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Jitu Vaghani won the seat with 92584 votes. Since 1995, BJP and Congress are in a direct fight against each other. Overall, Congress fared than BJP in this constituency.

OneIndia News