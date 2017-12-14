Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Bhavnagar East constituency- Ms Nitaben Rathod

Congress has fielded Ms Nitaben Rathod from Bhavnagar East constituency. Bhavnagar East is a general category constituency. Bhavnagar East is one of the 182 assembly constituencies in the state.

The constituency has 200 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Vibhavariben Vijaybhai Dave won the seat with 85375 votes. The constituency is knwon as BJP bastion. Congress had won the last election in 1985. BJP has been undefeated since 1990. BJP leader Mahendra Trivedi had been MLA for four consecutive terms.

OneIndia News