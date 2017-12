The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Vyara Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Arvindbhai Rumsinhbhai Chaudhary.

Arvindbhai is 50-years-old and a resident of Tapi district. He has studied till class 10th and has stated his profession as farming.

Congress party's Punabhai Dhedabhai Gamit is the current MLA representing Vyara Assembly Constituency.

OneIndia News