Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Umbergaon constituency- Ramanbhai Nanubhai Paatakar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Umbergaon Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Ramanbhai Nanubhai Paatakar. Umbergaon Assembly seat is reserved for Schedule Tribe candidates.

Ramanbhai Nanubhai Paatakar is the current MLA representing Umbergaon Assembly Constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ramanbhai Nanubhai Paatakar had defeated Congress party's Govindbhai Vestabhai Patel by 28,299 votes.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News