The BJP party's candidate from the Tankara Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Raghavjibhai Gadara. He is district BJP president.

The constituency will have 261 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 208855.

Mohanbhai Kundariya of BJP won from this seat in 2012. BJP candidate Bavanjibhai Metaliya took the seat in the by-election held in 2014.

Tankara has been Congress bastion since 1990.

OneIndia News