Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Sankheda constituency- Abhesinh Motisinh Tadavi

Written By:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Sankheda Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Abhesinh Motisinh Tadavi. Sankheda Assembly seat is reserved for Schedule Tribe candidates.

Sankheda is located on the banks of the Orsang river. It is located 55 km away from Vadodara.

In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Abhesinh Motisinh Tadavi had lost to Congress party's Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal by a slim margin of 1452 votes.

Abhesinh Tadavi is 61-years-old and Sankeda in Vadodara district. He has studied till class 10. As 2012, his assets were worth Rs 1.2 crores and he has no criminal cases against him.

Story first published: Sunday, December 3, 2017, 10:27 [IST]
