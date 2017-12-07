Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Rapar constituency- Pankaj Mehta

Pankaj Mehta has been named the BJP candidate from Rapar constituency. He was born on 13th February 1971 in Bela, Taluka Rapar. He is the President and the Managing Trustee. Mehta is sitting MLA of the constituency.

Rapar, General Category constituency, is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Kutch District. Patel Vaghajibhai Dharamshibhai of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 55280 votes. BJP's Pankaj Mehta took over the seat in the by-election held in 2014.

According to Myneta.info, he has declared assets worth Rs 4 Crore. He has one criminal case against him. He is into construction business. The constituency will have 251 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 205475.

Address: 667,K,NICHALO VAS,POST - SUVAI, TA.RAPAR,DIST.KUTCHH

Name Enrolled as Voter in: (Gujarat) constituency ,

at Serial no 894 in Part no 124

Email:pamehtabjp@gmail.com

Contact Number: 9825228615

Self Profession:BUILDER

Spouse Profession:PARTNERSHIP FIRM

