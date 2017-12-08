Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Rajkot South constituency- Govind Patel

The BJP party's candidate from the Rajkot South Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Govind Patel.

He had got 77308 votes and had defeated Congress party's Donga Mitul Himatbhai of the Indian National Congress who had got 48831 votes in 2012 assembly elections. This time, BJP has again given ticket to Govind Patel. The Congress party has given ticket to Dr Dinesh Chovatiya. Here is the candidate list.

Rajkot South is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Rajkot district.

This seat is totally dominated by urban voters. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation. The constituency will have 208 polling stations.

