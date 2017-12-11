Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Naranpura constituency - Kaushikbhai Patel

The BJP party's candidate from the Naranpura Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Kaushikbhai Patel.

Patel is a graduate and has assets worth Rs 54 LAKHS. According to Myneta.com, Patel has no criminal charges against him.

Naranpura assembly constituency is one of the 182 assembly constituency of Gujarat. It is located in Ahmedabad district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation. Naranpura is totally urban seat.

The constituency will have 234 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 230337.

Amit Shah of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 1,03,988 votes.

Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 13:55 [IST]
