Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Nandiad constituency- Pankajbhai Desai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Nandiad Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Pankajbhai Desai.

Pankajkumar Vinubhai Desai, BJP is the sitting MLA. He won the election in 2012 with 75335 votes defeating Jitrendrabhai Suryakantbhai Patel, Congress by 6587 votes.

Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Jitendra Suryakantbhai Patel of Congress.

There are 248 polling booths in this constituency.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News